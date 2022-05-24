Hubli: In a tragic accident on Tuesday, nine people lost their lives and 26 were severely injured after a truck collided head-on with a private passenger bus in the Tarihal village near Hubli. On receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the injured to the KIMS hospital. The accident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday killing six people on the spot. Three of the nine breathed their last while undergoing treatment at the KIMS hospital in the area. The remaining injured are also currently undergoing treatment at the KIMS hospital. According to the police, the passenger bus was heading towards Bengaluru from Maharashtra when the mishap took place. Eight of the deceased have been identified to be from Maharashtra, while one is from Karnataka.

