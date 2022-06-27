Hyderabad: The TRS party on Sunday decided to support Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential poll scheduled to be held on 18 July. The TRS working president KT Rama Rao will be attending Yashwant Sinha's nomination for presidential elections in Delhi on Monday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is presently in the capital to join Yashwant Sinha for his nomination. "Opposition leaders are scheduled to come to Parliament Annexe tomorrow. The further strategy for the Presidential polls would be discussed," Pawar had said on Sunday.