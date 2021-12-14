Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has registered a landslide victory in the local body elections. Out of total 12 MLC seats, the party has won six MLC seats unanimously and also won the remaining six MLC seats for which polling was held on December 10.

TRS candidates T Bhanuprasad Rao and L Ramana from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC), Vanteru Yadava Reddy from Medak LAC, Tata Madhu from Khammam LAC, MC Kotireddy from Nalgonda LAC and Dande Vittal from Adilabad, have been declared victorious following the counting of votes on Tuesday.

While Bhanuprasad Rao and Ramana secured 584 and 479 votes respectively, Yadava Reddy received 762 votes, MC Kotireddy got 917 votes in Nalgonda, even as Madhu registered 480 votes in Khammam. In Adilabad, Dande Vittal received 740 of total 862 votes.

Earlier, TRS candidates K Kavitha from Nizamabad LAC, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambhipur Raju from Rangareddy LAC, Pochampally Srinivasreddy from Warangal LAC, Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy from Mahabubnagar LAC, were elected unopposed.