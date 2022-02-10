New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha demanding that the Chairman accept TRS' privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement in the House regarding the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

"We, the undersigned members of Rajya Sabha, wish to move a privilege motion under Rule 187, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the House on February 8, 2022, during the motion of President's address on the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Bill in the most 'shameful manner' in the two Houses of Parliament," stated the notice submitted by TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao.

"The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in 'a bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning'" it added.

Earlier in the day, Rao sought to raise the matter in the House while other TRS MPs trooped to the well protesting against the Prime Minister's remarks. However, the Deputy Chairman said that the matter was under consideration of the Chairman and did not grant permission to Rao to speak during the Zero Hour. After this, the TRS MPs walked out of the House.

Supporting TRS over the issue Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also objected to the Prime Minister's remarks during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday. However, he was not granted permission by the Chair to speak on the matter.

