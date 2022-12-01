Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC K Kavitha slammed the PM Modi led BJP government here in Hyderabad on Thursday. She alleged that Modi government came 8 yrs ago and they toppled democratically elected governments in 9 states and formed BJP government. "Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states. This has happened in Telangana," she said.

TRS Kavitha slams BJP

Kavitha said that the same things taking place in other States are now happening in Telangana as we have elections next year. The ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state of Telangana. "We have welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks," she said.

The TRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter further said PM Modi can put us behind the bars, but we will still be working for the people and expose the failures of the BJP. The TRS govt is running smoothly in Telangana. "We have exposed their conspiracy to topple the State government and Telangana's people have witnessed it," Kavitha said.