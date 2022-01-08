Hyderabad: Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and accused in Ramakrishna family suicide case in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was finally arrested by the police late on Friday night in Mandalapally, Dammapeta zone near the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border.

Alongside Rao, his follower Girish and driver Murali too were arrested by the police. The MLA's son was then taken into custody for questioning.

Post-interrogation, Rao was presented before the Kothagudem magistrate, where the latter imposed 14 days of police remand for him.

At this point, he was taken to the Bhadrachalam Sub Jail.

Also read: Telangana Family Suicide: TRS MLA's son suspended from party; still absconding

Speaking about Rao's arrest, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohit Raj said, "We have arrested Raghava who is A2 in Ramakrishna's family's suicide case. Last night we caught him at Mandalapally, Dammapeta zone in Kothagudem district. We are questioning him. There are two persons named Chava Srinivas and Ramakanth who helped Raghava escape from the police. Raghava admitted that he had threatened Ramakrishna. A total of 12 cases are filed against Raghava. We are investing the cases which were filed in the past."

The ASP also requested that if there are any other victims of Vanama Raghava out there, they can come to the police and lodge a complaint against him. He said that the police have formed 8 special teams to investigate the case.