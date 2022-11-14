Kochi (Kerala): The Telangana Police Special Investigation team on Monday reached Kochi to investigate the TRS MLAs' poaching case. The visit aims at focusing on investigating Swami, a friend of Ramchandra Bharti, who was also arrested in the same case. The Telangana police are working in collaboration with the Kochi police based on the information of Swami hiding in Kochi. Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari also reached Kochi to contribute to the investigation. Though Swami was absconding, two people related to him have been taken into custody. Besides, Tushar Vellappally, BDJS Kerala State president, is also one of the accused in the case.

Also read: Telangana Govt forms SIT to probe TRS MLAs poaching case

On November 3, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released the video footage accusing Thushar Vellappally of attempting to poach TRS MLAs as a part of BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’. He further alleged that a team of 24 persons has been working on poaching MLAs in Opposition ruled states and toppling elected governments. The Telangana police also hinted at having received some crucial evidence over financial transactions in the case.