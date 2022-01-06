Hyderabad: Vanama Raghava, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, was arrested today by Hyderabnad Police in connection with a family suicide case here in Bhadradri Kottagudem district.

The police filed a case against Raghava at Palvancha police station under sections 302, 306 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. As per information, the MLA himself brought his son Raghava before the police after a video recorded by victim Naga Ramakrishna emerged today.

Reacting to the video, a crucial evidence in the case, the MLA said, "Allegations against my son are painful. I will cooperate with the police until the case is solved."

The incident saw victims Naga Ramakrishna and his wife Sri Lakshmi immolating themselves after setting ablaze their daughters at Paloncha town on Monday. While the couple and their daughter Sahitya died at the spot, their second daughter suffered 80 percent burns and is battling for her life.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that Sahiti, the second daughter, managed to come out by opening the latch of the bedroom door, and told "their father poured petrol on her and sister when they were asleep."

Naga Ramakrishna was seen in the video describing the circumstances that led to the family's decision to end life.

"Many families had been destroyed due to Vanama Raghava. People could not live securely with these kind of people. Do not tolerate this kind of personality. Do not let him turn up as a politician. I could manage if asked the money or in the form of money (properties). But Vanama Raghava asked me what any husband could not hear. He asked me bring my wife to Hyderabad without children.

"He will not leave my wife and children if I die alone. That’s why I take my wife and children with me...My only wish is my debts should be clear after my death with the property that comes through my father. I want justice for all those who helped me. "

Earlier, police have found a suicide note in which Ramakrishna had also blamed his mother and sister for harassing him over financial issues. He also alleged an illicit relation between his sister and MLA's son.

Based on this suicide note, the police had filed a FIR against the MLA's son who rejected the claims and went into hiding after the incident.