Hyderabad: TRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday voiced opposition to the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language.

"India does NOT have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit," Rama Rao, Working President of TRS, tweeted. "Indians should have a choice of language & we say No to #HindiImposition," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was responding to media reports about the Parliamentary committee recommending that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher educational institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the nation their respective local language. (PTI)