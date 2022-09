Hyderabad : TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was forced to move later after HM's security forced him to do so. Talking to media Srinivas said "The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension in Hyderabad." (ANI)

