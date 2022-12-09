Hyderabad: Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday unfurled the flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the wake of the Election Commission approving the name change of TRS as BRS.

Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters here. Earlier, he signed on the papers concerned about the name change of TRS as BRS. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, popular actor Prakash Raj and several BRS leaders were present on the occasion.

Rao, also known as KCR, received a communication from the Election Commission on Thursday approving the change of name of TRS as BRS. Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October changed its name as BRS. Rao had formed the TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which garnered nearly 13 percent vote share in Gujarat and finished third with opening its tally in the 182 member Assembly. It also enabled the party achieve 'National party' status which will later be duly recognized by the Election Commission.

The criteria to be recognized by the EC as a 'national party' is to have recognized as a State party in four states where it should have two legislators and three in each state in case the vote share is less than 6 percent. AAP now has two governments- Punjab and Delhi, besides having 5 MLAs in Gujarat and 2 in Goa. In Goa, the party has a vote share of 6.8 per cent.