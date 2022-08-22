Secunderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana has slammed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for carrying visiting Home Minister Amit Shah's slippers outside a temple calling Sanjay's gesture “denigration of Telangana's self-respect”. In a video that is being widely shared by Telangana BJP, Sanjay is seen rushing to the stairs near the Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and bows to offer slippers to Shah, who is seen entering the temple from a gate nearby.

Also read: Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, slams CM KCR

The incident is believed to be on Sunday during Shah's visit to the state. The TRS is widely sharing the video to troll the state BJP chief. “The Gujarati slaves, who carry Delhi's "shoes"--the leaders of Delhi--are being watched by the state of Telangana. 'Telangana Sabbanda Varnas' are ready to reverse the attempt to denigrate Telangana's self-respect and uphold Telangana's self-respect. Jai Telangana!,” Minister for IT KTR wrote while sharing the video. “Have some self-respect, BS Kumar,” the social media convener of the TRS captioned the video on Twitter? Congress spokesperson Addnaki Dayakar, too, reacted to the video saying Bandi Sanjay “has put Telangana's self-respect at stake”.