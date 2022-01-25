Nizamabad (Telangana): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind's vehicle on Tuesday while he was going to the inauguration of development works in Issapalli village of Armoor Mandal in Nizamabad district. The car windscreens were damaged in the incident while BJP leaders protested against TRS activists' attack.

Arvind alleged that the TRS activists were being provoked by the police. MP Arvind complained that TRS activists had pelted stones at his car. He said he would lodge a complaint with the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee and the Union Home Ministry over the incident.

The MP said, "The police provoked TRS activists. They attacked with stones and knives. My car mirrors are broken. Our activists were beaten with things like iron shells as they are using the police to attack BJP. The cops turned out to be TRS activists. I came to the Commissioner of Police (CP) office to complain. There is not a single officer here as they were also involved."

Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay called MP Arvind to inquire about the attack on the vehicle. The attack on MP Arvind was condemned by party national vice-presidents D.K. Aruna and MLA Raja Singh.

D.K. Aruna demanded that strict action should be taken against the TRS activists who damaged the car and attempted murder. The police force witnessed the attack being brutal. He clarified that the BJP is not afraid of such attacks.

