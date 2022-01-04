New Delhi: A day after Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa made controversial remarks against Congress' state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, party high command had to intervene to douse the situation.

On Monday, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said that he was ready to give up the home portfolio to state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu if the latter so wishes. He also claimed that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been upset with him ever since he became the home minister.

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary in charge K.C. Venugopal had a meeting with Randhawa along with other cabinet ministers of Punjab, including Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raja Warring. Apart from them, Congress MP Dr Amar Singh, who is also an advisor to Sidhu, was present in this meeting.

While a majority of the leaders dodged the media after the meeting, Randhawa spoke to the reporters about the upcoming Punjab assembly elections and assured that Congress will be the face in the upcoming polls.

In the past several months, Punjab Congress has been in a state of ferment due to the ongoing infighting amid state leaders. Sidhu is said to be unhappy as many suggestions he sent to the Punjab government are apparently not being followed thoroughly.

Party leadership is concerned as the internal clashes are coming to the fore ahead of Assembly elections. With Punjab Congress Screening Committee holding a meeting on Tuesday, Sidhu is reportedly seeking tickets for his close aides, making state leadership upset with him.