New Delhi: Not just the perilous pitfalls of a shrinking economy, a dwindling population and huge domestic debts at nearly 300 per cent of GDP, all of a sudden China is facing a changing and challenging situation in the South Asia region wherein had been building its spheres of influence for long by investing in resources and time.

To be fair, China has begun replacing its earlier model of trade-led economic growth with one where domestic demand is the engine of growth. But that doesn’t quite completely explain the suddenly slowing growth. In mid-2021, for the first time in many decades, China’s growth rate was significantly slower than that of the emerging economies.

And now comes trouble from the neighbourhood, if only to add to the one already ensuing with India since April-May 2020 that has resulted in hugely expensive military deployments by both the Asian giants that had brought upon unprecedented militarization of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)—the de facto border between the two countries.

Pakistan

The spate of anti-China protests in Gwadar port will easily be among China’s top worries.

The 3,000-km-long China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is among the flagship projects of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—President Xi Jinping’s pet project kick-started when he came to power in 2013. BRI seeks to build a network of roads and sea routes linking Southeast Asia, Central Asia, West Asia, Africa and Europe.

In CPEC, the crowning jewel is the Gwadar port project which offers China much-needed access to the sea while promising to rapidly upgrade Pakistan’s infrastructure.

China has already invested heavily in Gwadar which sits by the sea in the insurgency-prone Balochistan province of Pakistan and the Chinese-made infrastructure can very well be targeted by the insurgents.

But since November, there have been large-scale protests by local Baluchis against the Gwadar project raising concern levels in Beijing.

Feeling threatened of being stripped of their livelihood, the protestors have been demanding clean drinking water, fishing access in the sea and a ban on deep-sea trawling believed to be conducted by Chinese fishing ships.

The protestors have blocked off the main highway connecting Gwadar to Karachi highlighting the viability of the project despite the fact that China and Pakistan have collaborated in deploying about 25,000 soldiers to guard and protect the CPEC including the 34 and 44 Light Infantry Divisions which are to be called Special Services Division North (SSDN) and Special Services Division North (SSDS).

With USD 22.5 billion invested in BRI projects in 2020, the total investments in these projects till 2020 totalled USD 139.8 billion. Of the projected USD 60 billion investment likely for the CPEC, China has already put in USD 25 billion till now.

On the other hand, there is reportedly a funds crunch situation for China to invest in the CPEC.

According to a very recent report by the China-based think-tank Green BRI, China is no longer pushing in funds to the BRI project the way it used to. Investment in BRI fell by 54 per cent from 2019 to USD 47 billion in 2020.

Sri Lanka

Of late, there are indications that the China-Sri Lankan bilateral relationship may not be going smoothly.

Despite numerous infrastructure projects, having bagged a 99-year-long lease in 2017 for developing and operating the strategic southern port of Hambantota, the Colombo’s International Container Terminal at Colombo Port contract and the very recent construction contract of the strategic Colombo Port’s East Container Terminal (ECT)—originally planned to be developed jointly by Sri Lanka with India and Japan—there have been hiccups of late in the China-Sri Lanka relationship.

On December 1, the Chinese embassy in Colombo tweeted that Beijing has decided to shelve a project to build renewable energy plants in three islands of Sri Lanka due to “security concern” from a “third party”—in an obvious reference to India as India had been protesting against the project in the islands of Analthivu, Delft, and Nagadeepa—near Jaffna and located very close to India’s Tamil Nadu.

And that instead the investment would be steered to a solar power project in the Maldives.

A thorny issue between the two countries has been the oversupply of farm fertilizers from China to Sri Lanka which the latter has been stone-walling over quality issues.

Sri Lanka wants to be the world’s first completely organic farming nation and hence insists on a chemicals-free consignment. This has become the ground for refusing entry to Chinese ships with manure for Sri Lanka.

And what has added complexity to the issue is the fact that India stepped in fast and swift with the Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft loaded with organic manure making it to Sri Lanka in good time.

In early November, the Indian embassy in Colombo tweeted: "The two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport with 100,000 Kg of Nano Nitrogen. The deployment was essentially to support the Government of Sri Lanka's initiative towards Organic farming and to expedite availability of Nano Nitrogen Fertiliser to the Sri Lankan farmers."

This was incidentally India’s second consignment of organic manure to the island nation with the first one being made two months back.

Bangladesh

China has recently walked out from two key rail projects In Bangladesh citing raised costs, with many viewing the reason behind the walkout to be India.

The two projects—conversion of the Akhaura-Sylhet metre gauge railway line into the dual gauge and construction of the Joydebpur-Ishwardi dual-gauge rail line—under a government-to-government contract were to be executed by Chinese companies.

The projects—geared to improve connectivity from Dhaka to the country’s northeast and northwest—were part of an MoU inked in October 2016 to execute key infrastructure projects with Chinese help.

There is a belief that these projects would lead to improvement with connectivity with India especially in the movement of freight trains. (END)

Myanmar

Like many other countries across the world, nowhere is China’s predicament more in dilemma than in Myanmar. But what differentiates China from the rest is the massive infusion of investment that it has made in the country of pagodas with whom it shares a 2,200 km-long border.

This has resulted in stalling of several key infrastructure projects that the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC)—part of the ambitious BRI—was hinged on including the vital Kyauk Phyu Port project.

While the February 1 coup by the ‘Tatmadaw’ has pitted common people against the junta, China’s policy of non-interference has resulted in its projects getting into the doldrums with a prevailing huge anti-China sentiment. Reports also speak of Chinese garment manufacturers mulling a relocation to safer zones.

What further complicates matters is Beijing’s overt and covert support to some of Myanmar’s Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAO) like the powerful United Wa State Army (UWSA), the Kachin Independence Army, Shan State Progress Party, and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.