Agartala: The royal scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday announced that a mammoth gathering will be held on March 12 in Agartala to place the demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ before the Union Government. Pradyot, who is also the Chairman of TIPRA, claimed that the demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ is not against anyone but for the benefit of the indigenous people of the state.

“Earlier the government didn’t permit any regional political party to hold any rally or gathering in Agartala. If everyone says that Tripura is for everyone, the regional party also can avail the democratic rights. I hope the state government will allow our rally scheduled to be held on March 12 at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala," Pradyot said, adding that the rally is aimed at the betterment of and the constitutional rights of the indigenous people of Tripura.

He further said that through this rally, the party will also raise demands to hold the Village Council election immediately, which was supposed to be held last year. “We are waiting for another week and we hope that they will do something. If they don’t, we have other options open - including knocking at the door of the High Court”, he said.

