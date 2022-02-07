New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Tripura government for harassing people over social media posts on last year's communal violence and warned that it will summon the Superintendent of Police, Home secretary and everyone for not following the apex court's order on the issue already covered.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a petition that challenged the notice issued by Tripura police to Twitter, seeking journalist Samiaullah Shabbir Khan's appearance under section 41 A (Notice of appearance before the police officer) of CrPc for his tweets.

Khan's lawyer, Shahrukh Alam, told the court that on 10th January, 2022, SC had issued notice and ordered the police to not take any coercive action but the order has not reached the Superintendent of Police, despite being widely reported, and Khan has been asked to appear in Agartala today.

"Inform the Superintendent of Police not to harass people like this. Why should somebody be required to run to the Supreme Court?... Otherwise, we will call SP to court and make him answerable if we find out he is trying to evade compliance by issuing notices to the people. We will ask everybody to appear before this court including your Home secretary," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Surya Kant pulled up the Tripura counsel and said that it is very innocuous statement to say that he has no instructions from the government over the matter. "We passed an order covering the issue, you must show some responsibility," said J Chandrachud. SG Tushar Mehta assured the court that the order will be maintained in sanctity and spirit.

"Since the petitioner has already been protected by the previous order of this court dated 10th January 2022, no further steps shall be taken in pursuance of the notice under section 41A, pending further orders," ordered the court. Counsel of Tripura was asked to give copies of the present order and the 10th January's order to the SP.

