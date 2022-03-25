Agartala(Tripura): In a bid to boost the bilateral trade between Tripura and Bangladesh, the state government on Thursday stated that it would soon set up more than three border 'haats' in the state to purchase and sell products. Haats are a market, especially one held on a regular basis in a rural area.

Currently, Tripura has two operational border haats including one in Kamalasagar under Tripura’s Sepahijala district and another one in Srinagar of the South district of the state. While replying to a written question by CPIM MLA Nirmal Biswas, the Industries and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb informed that among these three border haats, the foundation stone for Kamalpur (Dhalai district)-Kurmahghat in Bangladesh has already been laid.

“There are plans to set up two new border haats. The foundation stone of Kurmahghat in Bangladesh has already been laid on February 3 and the process of laying another foundation stone in Raghna under the North district of Tripura is underway”, the minister said.

He also informed that the government has plans to set up another border haat at Belcherra in the Khowai subdivision under the Khowai district. “In this regard, at the review meeting of India-Bangladesh Joint Border Haat Committee held in Sylhet, Bangladesh on April 23-24, 2019, the two places identified for setting up new Border Haats in Tripura are Belcheara (Khowai) - Nalua Tea Estate (Habiganj, Bangladesh) and Kanthalia (Sepahijala district) - Jagat Rampur (Comilla of Bangladesh)”, the minister said.

He also informed that the state government has already contacted the Bangladesh authorities through the Khowai sub-division joint administrative team. The border haats are aimed at facilitating businesses in the immediate vicinity of the international border.