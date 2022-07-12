Agartala(Tripura): Tripura government has decided to provide free coaching to the poor and needy students living in 500 villages in the state. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia said, “For the welfare of the people of Tripura, the state government has decided to provide free coaching to students in 500 villages. The state government is taking initiatives to be able to implement this plan by August this year.”

He further said that the government would recruit one teacher for each village to provide the coaching. The minister said that his government has charted out various plans for the development of the indigenous people in the state. “Implementation of various programmes has already started. The state government is trying to ensure that tribal students can be particularly successful in education. We are also planning to open a hostel for all the students who will go to Delhi for higher studies," he said.

Later, on the issue, Vishal Kumar Director of Tribal Welfare department told ETV Bharat that as per the scheme, students till 5th standard in government schools will be provided with free coaching.