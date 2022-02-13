Agartala: In order to develop tourist spots in the state, the Tripura government has decided to develop five islands in the Dumboor lake, situated in Tripura’s Gomati district around 98km from here, along with the introduction of houseboats.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to share that an amount of Rs 7.38 crore has been sanctioned for the same, including adventure sports activities.

"First time in #Tripura, adventure sports activities & 5 Islands are being developed at Dumboor for tourism purpose. Rs 7.38 Cr have been sanctioned for the same. Procurement of houseboats is in pipeline already," the CM wrote.

He also informed that the officials are visiting different touristic locations of the country to explore all the adventures activities available there and the government will be building those infrastructures in the state as well.

"We will leave no stone unturned in developing the tourism in the state," he assured.

Meanwhile, Tripura Tourism Department also informed that they are going to procure houseboats for Dumboor Lake.

"Correspondence has been done with Kerala Tourism and we are expecting to launch it in the beautiful blue waters of Dumboor," the department said.

"This will turn Dumboor into a high-class destination and give employment opportunities. Tripura Tourism is grateful to Chief Minister and Tourism Minister for this new initiative," their tweet read.