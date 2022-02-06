Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Sunday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Lata Mangeshkar at his official residence here in Agartala and said his government is planning to introduce a cultural award in the name of the legendary singer. Deb extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family of the late singer and prayed for her departed soul.

Chief Minister Deb said, “I can’t make the decision alone. The cultural affairs department looks after these matters. We shall discuss the matter in the state cabinet before any concrete decision”. Recalling his childhood memories, Deb said he grew up listening to the songs of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, and most of these songs were either composed by Sachin Dev Barman or Rahul Dev Barman.

"Lata ji ruled millions of hearts for decades—starting from her first playback performance at the age of 14 to 2019 when we listened to her soulful voice for the last time," he said.

Takin to Twitter, Deb wrote, “Lata didi had always showered immense affection on #Tripura, It was an honour for us when she received a replica of Ganesha made up of bamboo and wore a Risa, a traditional Tripuri attire. Lata Didi's memories will always be cherished and will bring smiles on many faces”.