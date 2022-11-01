Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Tripura will host a conclave for the first time of the Director General Of Police (DGPs) of all the Northeast regional states on November 8 and 9. Manik said, "Tripura is going to host a conclave for the first time with all DGPs of the NE region, which will be held on November 8 and 9. Manik feels that such a decision will help in strengthening the relationship between the police forces of North Eastern states.

Saha said, "The State government is keen to modernise the police and Tripura State Rifles forces by providing them with modern technology. We are in the process of procuring various kinds of software-run gadgets, machines and other necessary equipment that have now become essential for proper investigation”.

He further claimed that the law and order situation has improved in the state in the last four and half years and the government has given the police a free hand.