Agartala: With COVID cases increasing in Tripura, a high-level meeting is slated to take place on Saturday to monitor the overall situation of the state and to take strict measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. As per information, doctors had already expressed concern about a sudden rise in cases a few days ago.

According to state government sources, a meeting of the High Power Committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the state Kumar Alok is going to be held today to look at the comprehensive COVID situation in the state.

“A high-level meeting would be held today to discuss the situation. The number of COVID cases has started increasing in our state. After the meeting, strict measures will be taken to impose Covid restrictions in the state”, the source said.

It is learnt that sample testing will be made compulsory for everyone who enters the state starting from the airport. There may also be restrictions on crowds, gatherings, ceremonies, and so on.

“Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions may be closed again. Attendance of employees in various organizations including government and private offices would be 50 percent. Restrictions may also be imposed on the conduct of political programs”, the source further noted.

It is learnt that the state health services and infrastructure will be also be reviewed at the High power Committee meeting.

In the last 24 hours, 103 people have been newly infected with COVID in the state, while the number was 83 on Friday.

One person has died in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total death toll in the state has risen to 628.