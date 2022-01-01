Agartala: The Tripura government will start vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years from January 3 this year and will give the precautionary doses to health care workers, front line workers, and people above 60 years old from January 10, as per authorities.

Speaking in a press conference, Director of National Health Mission Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said that in Tripura from 16 January 2021 to 30 December 2021, a total of 46,97,645 people received the Covid vaccines in which 25,65,550 received the first dose while 21,28,95 people received the second dose.

“We have sufficient stock of vaccines including Covishield and Covaxin. We have also decided to give vaccines to the people who are from 15-18 years of age group from January 3 for which registration will start from January 1. The Covaxin jab will be given to them in the first stage,” he said.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee to embark on two-day Tripura tour, discuss organisational issues

He also said that as a precaution, healthcare workers, front-line workers, and citizens who are above 60 years old and are suffering from various diseases and also who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines, will be given another dose of vaccines from January 10.

“The precautionary dose of Covid vaccine will be started based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks after receiving the second dose of Covid-19. In other words, those who have completed 39 weeks of receiving the second dose will be given priority in giving the precautionary dose,” he informed.

He also informed that at the time of vaccination, children between the ages of 15-18 should carry an Aadhaar card or school ID card as an identity card for vaccination.

“In state 2,13,000 children between the age group of 15 to 18 year will be vaccinated. And 91,200 people who are above 60 years old and are suffering from various diseases will be given precautionary dose,” he said.