Agartala(Tripura): Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Wednesday decided to recognize the supreme sacrifices of the Bangladeshi freedom fighters during the Liberation War by preserving and protecting their mass burial site.

A team led by AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, Commissioner of AMC Sailesh Kumar Yadav and other officials visited a graveyard situated at Joynagar just a few kilometres away from India-Bangladesh borders close to Agartala city to personally inspect the burial site. “During the liberation war, many freedom fighters of Bangladesh died and were buried here. It is our responsibility to protect and preserve the area in view of its historical importance," said Majumder.

During his visit, Majumder spoke to the local community heads and assured them of full support from the state government. He further said that the officials were asked to erect barbed wire fencing after demarcating the whole area. The administration has also decided to install street lights along with reconstruction of the road.

Also read: Watch: 'Dead' infant comes to life at burial ground