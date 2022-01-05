Agartala: Tripura Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Wednesday disqualified MLA Ashish Das as member of state assembly, two months after he left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing a press conference, the speaker said Chief Whip Kalyani Roy had brought to the notice of the Legislative Assembly the issue of misconduct and anti-party activities of MLA Ashis Das.

“Chief Whip and member of TLA, Kalyani Roy filed a plea before the Speaker of State Assembly against the respondent MLA Ashish Das on October 25, 2021, for his anti-party activities, joining Trinamool Congress and tonsuring his head at Kolkata. After a long discussion and scrutinizing all aspects, I am now announcing the disqualification of MLA Das”, he said.

The Speaker also informed that the MLA will be deprived of all facilities, including salaries and allowances as an MLA.

He further said that a letter in this regard will be sent to the Election Commission of India.