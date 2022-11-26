New Delhi: As Tripura goes to poll early next year, the BJP led State government has asked for an allocation of Rs 1,219 crore from the Centre including a special financial package of Rs 500 crore for the all-round development of areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC).

Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the granting of a financial package does not have any relation with the Assembly election. Dev Varma met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday during a pre-budget discussion.

"We have asked for Rs 500 crore package for TTADC to speed up development. We have also asked to provide viability gap funding for starting the 'Agartala-Dhaka' flight to increase trade, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries," said Dev Varma.

Dev Varma during his meeting with Sitharaman also asked for an allocation of Rs 414 crore for the establishment of a dental college in Tripura. Apart from the allocation of Rs 200 crore for the establishment of the National Law University in Tripura, the State government has also asked for funding support of Rs 100 crore for solar micro grids in rural and tribal areas.

"Tripura has taken a big step forward in the use of renewable energy especially solar micro grid systems for lighting people's houses in rural especially tribal areas. These efforts have been recognised by Prime Minister through 'Maan ki Baat' and 'Beneficiary interaction' programmes. The state government plans to connect all the tribal hamlets (still to be connected through grid power) with solar micro grids in the next two to three years with an investment of Rs 100 crore," Dev Varma said.

He also said that his government has asked for new railway lines in the State including one between Pecharthal-Kailasahar-Dharmanagar and anorher between Belonia-Sabroom-Kailasahar for easy movement of goods and trains in these areas.

"It's not that because of the Assembly election we gave asked for funds and projects. Whatever is needed for development we have asked for it," he said. When asked about BJP's poll prospects in Tripura, Dev Varma expressed confidence saying that his party (BJP) is the only one ready for the election.

"You will see in the month of February and I don't think any other party are ready for the election," said Dev Varma. Referring to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Dev Varma said that the party make lots of noise but ultimately it disappeared.

"During the last four years of our government in Tripura, there were lots of development in all sectors whether it's housing, aspirational blocks development programmes, road connectivity," Dev Varma claimed. Asked whether BJP will go for an alliance for the Assembly elections, Dev Varma said, "We don't need any alliance but if required we will hold talks."