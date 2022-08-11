Agartala: In a bid to boost the economy of Tripura, the state government signed an MoU with Patanjali Foods Limited on Wednesday. A press statement from the Tripura government on Thursday informed that the government of Tripura and Patanjali Foods Ltd signs MoU for Oil Palm Plantations in the state under NMEO -OP (National Mission on Edible Oil - Oil Palm).

Earlier, in the recently held meeting of NITI Ayog, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that under the national mission of edible oil-Palm oil, the state has set a target to cultivate palm oil in a 530-hectare area during 2022-23. The Chief Minister also said that an MoU with the Government of India regarding viability gap payment for farmers has already been signed.

Later in the press release, it was mentioned that Patanjali Foods Ltd has signed an MoU today with the Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Govt of Tripura in respect of Oil Palm promotion in the State through different area expansion programs and setting up Oil Mill on Oil Palm. Patanjali Foods Ltd is allotted two Zones comprising districts like Khowai, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South districts of Tripura where there is wide scope for oil Palm Plantations in the state against an EOI released by the Department recently.