Agartala: The Tripura government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWTI) and Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) for maintenance and development of Inland Waterways Terminal near Srimantapur in Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

During the signing of the MoU, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was present along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Transport minister Pranajit Sinha Roy.

“IWTI, Tripura government and Land port authority have signed an MoU under which 10 jetties will be constructed on river Gomati. Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the ambitious project that will facilitate the movement of passenger vessels, cargo vessels and river cruises that has immense potential in terms of tourism. Apart from these, Hydraulic surveys would be conducted in other rivers to assess the feasibility of introducing waterway facilities in the state”, said Sonowal. He also said that it will also help to boost the trade between India and Bangladesh.

Deb, meanwhile, lauded the effort in his Facebook post: “It is an honour to welcome the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, GOI, Shri Sarbanand Sonwal Ji. An MoU was signed for the development & maintenance of the IWT Terminal at Srimantapur near Sonamura, Tripura. Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the double engine government is committed to the development of transportation facilities of the state. These newly developed transport routes will further strengthen #Tripura's position as the gateway to the North East. Minister of Transport & tourism, Tripura, @Pranajitsinghar Ji was also present during the signing of the MoU."