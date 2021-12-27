Agartala: Police in Tripura’s North district which shares the border with Assam and Mizoram has seized contraband items of more than Rs 3 crore from two separate locations in the district.

Speaking with reporters the North district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty said that Tripura police on Monday conducted a raid in two separate locations arresting three persons and contraband of more than Rs 3 crores were seized.

“Reacting upon a tip-off, the police conducted raids in Churaibari area and in Panisagar area of the district. During the first raid in Churaibari which shares the border with Assam, police have seized 25,000 bottles of Phensidyle from a truck bearing number NL01AC8677 which was enroute to Assam from Tripura. We have also arrested a person identified as Sabaaj Ali (24) who is a resident of Gaya of Bihar,” he said.

He also informed that in Panisagar the police again detained a vehicle and seized 4655 bottles of cough syrup and 31, 824 pieces of banned tablets.

“We have also arrested two persons identified as Askib Ahmed and Amir Ahmed. They are brothers. The total seizures were worth more than Rs 3 crores of contraband, two-vehicle and three persons were arrested. We have registered cases against them under NDPS Act”, SP Chakraborty said.

