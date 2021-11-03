Agartala: Tripura police on Wednesday said that they have registered five cases against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media. The provocative posts and rumour-mongering on social media have started after purported violence in the Panisagar sub-division of Tripura’s North district following a rally of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who were protesting the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja.

On Twitter, Tripura Police today wrote, “5 criminal cases have been registered against 71 persons who posted provocative posts on social media”. Police also said that strict action shall be taken against those persons who are trying to create hatred in society.

Sharing information about a mosque in Kakraban of Udaipur sub-division in Tripura, Tripura police said, “Fake news is being circulated that mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district has been damaged and vandalized. This is a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquility”.

They also appealed to people to not indulge in posting fake pictures/rumour-mongering. “Tripura Police appeals to all not to like/retweet provocative posts since it amounts to rumour-mongering. It is clarified again that law and order is absolutely normal in the state”, the Twitter post reads.

On October 27, a day after the incident, Tripura police informed that certain persons by using fake social media IDs are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. “It is informed that law & order situation in the State is absolutely normal,”

“During protest rally in Panisagar, North Tripura, no masjid was burnt and the pictures being shared of burning or damaged masjid or collection of sticks, etc. are all fake and are not from Tripura. They may be of some other countries. We request people of all communities not to support & subscribe to such fake IDs and do not spread such fake pictures. We have already registered cases and Legal action will be taken against all those spreading fake news and communally sensitive rumours,” police said.

They also informed that some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura. Tripura Police requests every citizen of Tripura to help it in maintaining law and order and peace in Tripura.