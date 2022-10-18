Agartala (Tripura): The Tripura Police on Tuesday recovered two dead bodies from different locations in the state in a span of 24 hours. As informed by the probing officials, one of the bodies was found lying in a naked condition inside his own house in Jirania on Tuesday morning. The reasons for his death are not yet ascertained while an investigation into the matter is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Kanai Lal Saha, a resident of the Sachindranagar Colony area under the Jirania police station in the West district of Tripura. The matter came to light after the neighbors found blood marks in Saha's yard this morning, and checked inside. One of the neighbors found the dead body lying naked in a pool of blood, after which the police were immediately alerted about the matter. The Jirania police reached the spot with a dog squad and a forensic team.

Also read: Bihar: Boy's mutilated body recovered days after he went missing from exam center

As informed by West District Additional Superintendent of Police Avinash Roy, the dead body had several injuries and a stick was also recovered from the crime scene. He added that there was evidence of robbery, while the wife of the deceased was missing from the house, raising finger of suspicion towards her involvement. Roy further informed that the forensic team is collecting samples. "It will be possible to arrest those involved in this murder very soon. There are injury marks on the head and body. The rest will be clear after the autopsy," he said.

Meanwhile, another man identified as Samir Chakraborty (42) was found dead in his house in the Padmabil Panchayat under the Khowai police station the same morning. The officials have confirmed that the person died by suicide, though the reason for his suicide has not been confirmed yet. The officials are probing this matter as well.