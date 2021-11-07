Agartala: Tripura police asked Twitter to suspend 68 profiles on the platform as they have allegedly spread distorted and objectionable content about the recent violence in the state.

The West Agartala Police Station had sent a letter to Twitter's grievance officer at his official address in California in the United States, in a letter dated November 3,

they said, “It is to inform you that some persons/organisations are publishing/posting distorted and objectionable news items/statements on Twitter regarding the recent communal clashes in the state”.

The police said that some posts and news items on these handles contained photographs or videos of some other incident and fabricated statements or commentary. “The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people of different religious communities, which may result in communal riots,” the letter stated.

The police also sought details of a list of IP addresses where the users logged in to accounts and also mobile numbers added to the Twitter accounts.

