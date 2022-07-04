Agartala: Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury today urged the journalists in the state to publish the news by considering all the aspects and verifying all the facts.

Minister Chowdhury said this while inaugurating a two-day workshop on skill development of media representatives at SIPARD in Arundhatinagar, Agartala today.

“Journalism is a very noble profession. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy. So journalists have to take the responsibility to enrich this great profession. The current government is media friendly. The government has also paid special attention to the development of media”, he said.

He further said that there is an opportunity to correct any misconceptions in the information disseminated in digital or web media and in electronic media. But this is not possible in print media because what is published in print media is a permanent document. “Once published, it is not possible to correct it in print media. So it is necessary to serve the news by considering all aspects and verifying all the fact. The state government is sincere enough for the overall development of the media and journalists need to be served with a positive outlook. Negative mentality has an adverse effect on society in many ways”, he said.

The Minister of Culture said that it is not desirable to do journalism with the help of lies. “If you report a person, that person's speech should also be in the news. So such journalism is not desirable at all. We have to stay away from all these trends”, he said. During today’s workshop Bladeo Bhai Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University, KG Suresh , Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University, Veteran Journalist Sekhar Datta, Manas Paul and ICA Director Ratan Biswas were present.