Agartala: The Bangladesh police and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday deported a 35-year-old man in Tripura after he spent four years in jail in the neighbouring country as he had crossed the international border in an inebriated condition.

The man, identified as Rajkumar Bauri (35), a resident of Simna area of Mohanpur sub-division in Tripura’s West district, was released from Feni Jail of Bangladesh and deported to Tripura in the presence of Tripura police personnel. He was deported through Belonia Land Custom Station in the Belonia sub-division of Tripura’s south district.

While speaking to reporters, Bauri said four years ago he crossed the international border from the Sabroom area of Tripura’s south district while he was in a drunken condition. “My house is in Mohanpur. That day I was intoxicated and went out to visit some places in Tripura. I somehow sat on a bus and reached Sabroom. However, after I crossed the border, a man came and asked me where I came from. I told him that I wanted to go home and ask him where I was. That man took me, along with him, gave me food and tea and later handed me to police of Ramgarh police station in Bangladesh. After two hours of interrogation, they produced me before the Khagracharri court and sent me to jail”, he said.

After finally being repatriated to India, Bauri said, “Today they handed me over to the Indian officials through Belonia check post. I feel very happy and now I can breathe. I spent four years in jail in Bangladesh. Now I will go home now and will spend quality time with my wife and son”.

A Tripura policeman, who was present during the deportation process told a reporter that today the Bangladesh police, along with the Border Guards of Bangladesh, deported the person, who is a resident of Tripura’s Sidhai Mohanpur area. “Four years ago, he had somehow crossed the border while he was in an intoxicated condition. We have also informed his family members about his release,” the policeman said.