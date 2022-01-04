Agartala: Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury today claimed that Tripura is one of the fastest developing states in the country because of the tireless work done by the BJP-led government at both the state and central level.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of three new projects, Chowdhury said the inauguration of the new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big achievement for the Northeast and its people. In the coming days, national and international flights will be operating from here.

“Earlier, no one knew about Tripura and the state was left far behind from development, but now it's competing with other states in terms of development. Each and every people in Tripura, starting from Dharmanagar of North district to Sabroom of South District had enjoyed the benefits of different schemes, projects, and yojanas in the last four years which was announced by the state and central government,” he said.

Minister Sushanta said that with the blessings of PM Modi, now Tripura had secured a good place among the developing states in India in terms of development.

Talking about the significance of Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Chowdhury said "This ground is having a history of numerous public rallies and gave lessons in the political scenario of the state".

