Agartala(Tripura): The Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in order to create awareness among the people regarding proper food intake, organised a ‘Walkathon’ in Agartala on Wednesday. The event was organized with the aim of raising awareness among the people about longevity by consuming unadulterated and proper food.

Chief Secretary Kumar Alok inaugurated the event in front of the city centre in the morning. Earlier this morning, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and Secretary of the Health Department JK Sinha inspected a newly launched food safety vehicle. It includes food testing, training, and public awareness. Another such vehicle will be launched soon.

After this, a colourful procession started from the city centre with the help of a tableau and placards. Apart from Chief Secretary and Secretary, Director of the Department of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr Radha Debbarma, Health Officer. Subhashish Debbarma, West District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan, Mission Director of National Health Mission Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, West District Chief Health Officer Dr Debashish Das, along with many nurses, nursing students, and health workers participated in the rally.

Addressing the media Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said, "the walkathon was organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the FSSAI as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. People need to be aware of food security. It is necessary to take unadulterated, proper, and healthy food. Awareness of food safety is very much needed in the state."