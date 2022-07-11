Agartala: The Tripura High Court directed officials on Sunday to maintain social distancing norms strictly and said no person with symptoms of fever shall be allowed to enter the court premises under any circumstances. The order of the court came in the wake of the sudden surge in the Covid cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 32 fresh cases were detected and half of the infected patients are from west Tripura district while in Sepahijala district 11 fresh cases were found to be positive. Three fresh cases were detected in Unakoti, Gomati and south Tripura. In Khowai, Dhalai and north Tripura, not a single swab sample was found positive. The positivity rate stood at 6.03 per cent. The High Court ordered that everyone present on the High Court premises have to maintain social distancing norms strictly and mandatorily to curb the spread of virus across the state as the positive cases have been on the rise.

“All health advisories issued by the Central and State governments from time to time must be followed in letter and spirit at all times. In addition, adherence to all safety measures, wearing of face mask, cleaning of hands at regular intervals using soap and sanitiser are compulsory for everyone, be it a member of the registry, a lawyer or a litigant”, the order said. The Registrar General of Tripura High Court DM Jamtia said no person with symptoms of fever shall be allowed to enter the High Court premises.

“Regarding District Courts (including Family Courts), it is hereby ordered that the District Judge/Judge, Family Court shall ensure that all safety norms and health advisories issued by the Central and State governments should be implemented and strictly adhered to. In particular, the District Judge and Judge of Family Court have to make proper arrangements for providing sanitisers to the lawyers, litigants and the officials of the courts at all entry points and to ensure strict maintenance of social distancing, wearing of masks within the court premises,” the order reads. It further directed that any official of the Registry or District Courts (including Family Courts) having Covid-like symptoms must go through the Covid test like Antigen or RTPCR.