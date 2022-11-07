Agartala: Kharansingh Kami Para, a far-flung hamlet situated amidst green patches in Tripura’s Gomati district has witnessed a massive change after the village in which around 60 families are living has been connected with solar microgrids for uninterrupted power and supply of drinking water. The rural hamlet has situated around 80 km from the capital city of Agartala and boasts of the country's first-Bio Village Solar Hamlet.

Despite having an electricity connection, the problem of power supply remained unresolved because of the geographical prospects and hilly terrains. The village now is not only connected with a solar grid but has also got declared as a bio village. Perhaps this is the first village in the country to be known as ‘Bio Village Solar Hamlet’.

Tripura govt's unique initiative leads to county's first 'Bio Village Solar Hamlet'

Santi Sadhan Jamatia, a 20-year-old boy, said that the village had to face electricity issues and drinking water woes as the village are situated in a far-flung area. “We have electricity but because of the hilly terrain and other issues, we faced frequent power cuts. During the rainy season, the power supply would be gone for several days."

He added that now after the installation of the solar microgrid, we have uninterrupted power 24x7. Another village resident, Kartik Jamatia said, “We got electricity around 7 years back, but it wasn't reliable. By getting this solar microgrid, people are happy and we get 24-hours uninterrupted power.”

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of Tripura inaugurated the Bio Village Solar Hamlet. "The concept of bio village was there already in India, but the Tripura government has added bio village and solar hamlet together addressing it as Bio village 2.0," he quipped. In a simple bio village, the emphasis is only on organic farming, but in this village, the state government has put different components like encouraging organic farming, livestock, teaching villagers how to grow mushrooms, etc, leading to a holistic approach.

Solar pumps have been installed for double cropping. Also, a water filtration farm for pure and clean water was also installed as during the survey, it was found that people in this area were suffering from water-related diseases as people had water from the stream and canal, the minister said. This project has been developed indigenously by the Tripura government under the science and technology department.

The effort of the state government also found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maan Ki Baat, where he said, “This is a unique effort." The government has installed solar pumps, more than 7 solar microgrids for uninterrupted power supply, solar street lights, a community solar drinking water plant, and a Bio Gas plant.