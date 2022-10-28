Agartala: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Friday alleged that out of fear, police didn’t seek police remand to interrogate six persons as the truth might come out that the son of minister Bhagaban Das is also involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl in Kumarghar of Tripura’s Unakoti district.

Earlier on October 26, Tripura Police arrested six persons in connection with a gang rape of a minor that took place on October 19. Addressing a press conference this evening at Congress Bhawan here in Agartala, Roy Barman claimed that even after changing the face of the Chief Minister the situation of the state remained the same, and crime has increased.

“Spending people's money, this government is running a good governance campaign. But in reality jungle raj is prevailing in the state. Every month on average around 13 rape incidents take place in Tripura. Here rule of law is dead,” said Barman. Roy Barman further alleged that in the rape incidents that took place in the recent past, local BJP leaders are involved in it.

“Government is working very hard to hide all such incidents. The police are silent. Government is not allowing police to work freely”, he claimed. On the alleged involvement of Minister Bhagaban Das’s son, Roy Barman said that by placing fabricated and false statements BJP is misleading the people.

“Truth is shielded by false statements. The government should take strict action for good governance. They (BJP) are trying to send a message of panic and fear among people ahead of the poll”, he claimed. He further informed that on the day of the incident that is October 19, the local people have seen the son of the minister in the rented house in which the minor girl was gang raped.

“The investigation has not yet over but police are claiming that they have arrested six persons. Police even didn’t ask for police remand to interrogate them out of fear that the truth might come out”, he told reporters asking the DGP for his intervention in the matter. He also demanded the immediate arrest of all the culprits even the son of the minister.