Agartala: In a bid to build up a strong and vibrant society, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma has appealed to the youths not to indulge in drugs. Varma who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister inaugurated the Garia Festival 2022 at Astabal Ground organized by Pantwi Sporting Club Society and other organizations in Agartala on Monday.

“To make a drugs free society, both the supply and demand for drugs should be curbed. In doing so, society has to take up the responsibility to make a drug-free society. The government's role is to stop the supply of drugs. Both the government and society have their respective and important roles in making a drug-free Tripura," Varma said.

Also read: Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma on religion and its relevance