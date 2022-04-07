Kolhapur: "Culture is an ideology in our religion. When religion is strong, the country will be strong," opined Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "We need to consider the reasons for the rise in inflation, but it is not right to blame anyone for inflation." He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Sant Sahitya Sammelan organised in Kolhapur on Wednesday. When asked about the alleged attack on a mosque in Tripura and its repercussions in Maharashtra and the country, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura said, "The news turned out to be false. No attack was reported. I think it is better if we do not talk about it further."

