Agartala: The opposition party CPM in Agartala on Monday held a massive protest rally against the sudden hike in the price of essential commodities. While speaking with reporters this afternoon, CPM state committee member and senior leader Pabitra Kar said the state and central governments are abnormally increasing the prices of essential commodities and the protest rally in Agartala is to demonstrate strong protest against the same.

“We held a protest in Agartala today and would expand it to other places in the coming days if this continues. What were their (BJP's) promises and why aren't they executed? None of this happened when the Uttar Pradesh elections were underway. But soon after the election concluded, the government has increased the price of fuel and oil 11 times in the last 12 days,” Kar said while addressing the people present for the protests. He said the price of cooking gas is also increasing by leaps and bounds.

“Most notably, the price of pipeline gas has risen abnormally in Tripura even though the pipeline gas is extracted from the ground in our state. This government is here to kill people of poverty. All the policies of the government are against the people. Even if they are providing jobs, the government is snatching all the democratic rights. We are here to protest against the saffron party which is practically doing nothing for the people of the nation”, the senior leader said.

