Agartala (Tripura): The Opposition CPI(M) on Sunday boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of the incumbent Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha alleging murder of democracy and fascist violence in the state. The Left party said in a release that following the fascist violence in the state, attempts to oppress the opposition, deprivation of democracy and civil liberties, deprivation of the right to vote, attack on media, and one-party dictatorship, it has decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister.

The CPI(M) leadership further stated that the decision has been taken in view of the lack of electricity, irrigation process, disrupted road communication, extreme mismanagement of education and health, rising prices of consumer goods, and rampant corruption in the State. Meanwhile, CPI(M) Polit Bureau has said that the BJP’s decision to change the Chief Minister of Tripura a few months before the completion of the government's term is a clear admission of the fact that its state government in Tripura was a complete failure.

“The administration is in shambles. No promises made during the last Assembly elections have been implemented and its policies have been totally anti-people imposing an unprecedented economic burden on the people. The politics of terror and violence that the BJP government indulged in have destroyed democracy reducing elections to a farce. The fascistic attacks have demolished the Constitutional guarantees and the rule of law”, the statement reads. It further reads that gimmicks like change in Chief Minster cannot erase its complete failure. The people of Tripura will teach the BJP a lesson.

