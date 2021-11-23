Agartala: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has granted bail to Trinamool Congress’s youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday. She was booked under Sections 153, 153 (A), 506, 307, and 120 (B) of IPC on Monday by the East Agartala Women's Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Shankar Lodh, the counsel of Saayoni Ghosh, said that Ghosh was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court where the CJM Soumya Bikas Das granted her bail with one surety, which is that she needs to cooperate with the investigation officer and Rs 20,000 worth bail bonds.