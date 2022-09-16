Agartala: The Tripura Congress on Friday wrote to the Police Accountability Commission (PAC) of Tripura demanding to restore the law and order situation in the state after their peaceful protests faced a violent interruption by the ruling-party-led goons in the state. In the letter written by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Birajit Sinha, it was alleged that on September 13, some goons attacked a crowd of protesters led by Youth Congress President Rakhu Das and some party workers.

The letter further alleged that the attacks, which left several protesters severely injured, were carried out in front of police officials while they acted as mere spectators to the ruckus. "While we were peacefully carrying our protests, the ruling party-led goons attacked the procession in front of the police at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, wherein some of the workers and leaders bore severe injuries. All this happened in front of the police, but they did not take any action and acted as mere spectators," the letter reads.

The letter further alleged that the police personnel misbehaved, abused, and assaulted Youth Congress leaders and workers followed by forceful detention of some of them in jail. It also claimed that such frequent deterioration of the law and order situation in Tripura is a threat to the democratic rights of the common people and political workers.

“Hence, to safeguard and restore the law and order situation in the state, we would like to urge you to kindly look into the above-cited matter and rectify it for the sake of maintaining the peaceful environment throughout the state”, Sinha demanded. The protests, demanding to resolve several issues by the youth in Tripura, were organized as a part of "Young India Ke Bol" on September 13.