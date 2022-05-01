Agartala: The personal security officer (PSO) and driver of senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman were on Sunday injured when they were attacked allegedly by a group of miscreants in Krishnanagar area here, police said. The incident took place when the former state health minister was having a meeting with advocate Samik Deb.

I went to the advocate's residence for legal consultation today. Suddenly, I heard a commotion outside the house. When I came out, I saw my driver Abhijit Dutta screaming for help, Roy Barman told reporters. My PSO, Ramesh Bin, who was also injured, escaped from the scene. On being alerted, the police came in, found them, and took them to IGM hospital, he said. The driver might have suffered a fracture in his hand, the Congress leader said. Roy Barman, a five-term MLA, had left the saffron camp to join the Congress in February this year.

The former Tripura health minister had joined the Trinamool Congress along with five other MLAs in 2016 and switched over to the BJP a year later. Acting on a specific complaint by Ramesh Bin, the police have registered a case. An FIR has been registered following a complaint lodged by the personal security guard of the former minister, and we are investigating the case. No arrest has been made so far, Officer in Charge (OC), Agartala West police station, Subrata Chakraborty said.

Asish Saha, a member of the Tripura Pradesh Congress core committee alleged that the BJP-backed bike bahini' (biker gangs) was involved in the attack on the former minister's personal security officer and driver. For the past four years, the BJP-led government has been unleashing terror to throttle the right and liberty of people. We have given 24 hours to the police to book all the accused persons or else the party will stage demonstrations, Saha said at a press conference.

PTI