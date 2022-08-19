Agartala: Former BJP minister and current Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday met incumbent Director General of Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan and apprised him of the current ‘grim situation’ that prevailing across the state. Barman has also informed the top cop that a section of police is in hand-in-glove with some mafia elements.

While coming out from the Tripura police headquarters in Agartala this afternoon, Barman said he knows the DGP since 1993 when he was posted as a Superintendent of Police (SP). “I know the DGP when he was an SP in the year 1993. I came here to meet him personally and to apprise him about the entire scenario of the state. I have also apprised him of the present grim situation, which is prevailing in the state. It was nothing official, but unofficial”, said Barman.

He informed that he has also apprised the DGP about the attack on him that has taken place during an event of Congress in the Majlishpur Assembly constituency of BJP Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on August 11, 2021. “We have described the present state of affairs. I have also informed him about the attacks that were recently carried out on me with the intention to eliminate me. Later, the DGP has said that the entire incident that occurred recently was wrongly briefed to him by the police personnel. I told the DGP that the attack on me was intentionally and pre-planned. The situation of the state is grim. Law and order situation has completely collapsed”, said the senior leader.

He said, “I have told the top cop that a section of police personnel is linked with goondas and working together. He has noted everything and I hope he will take action as soon as possible. I have no doubt about his efficiency. I have also informed him regarding not granting permission to the political parties to take out rallies or other events. I hope soon there will be some changes”.