Agartala: The Tripura government has successfully completed 100 percent Adhaar linkage with ration cards in the state.

At the review meeting of the Department of Food, Public Resources and Consumer Affairs, the secretary of the department Sharadindu Chowdhury said that there are currently 1,884 ration shops in the state, and out of these, 466 are in urban and 1,418 are in rural areas.

“Ration materials are being provided through biometric authentication to protect consumer rights in ration shops. And linkage of Aadhaar with ration cards has been made 100 percent so that real consumers can collect their goods from ration shops”, he said adding that all the procedures, starting from stock management to delivery of goods are monitored online.

He also informed that the state government has decided to open 408 more ration shops in the state among which 159 has already been set up.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Yojana, the LPG customers in the state will receive gas cylinders at their doorsteps.

“To this end, the central government, through the Indian Oil Corporation, pays the gas agencies Rs 28 per cylinder for transportation costs. If any LPG gas agency doesn’t deliver the gas cylinder then necessary action would be taken against that agency,” he said.