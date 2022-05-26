Guwahati: As the political parties are gearing up for the June 23 by-election in Tripura, the ruling BJP is planning to field new Chief Minister Manik Saha from the Town Bordowali constituency. "Saha will contest Town Bordowali seat since he has to get elected within six months to assembly," said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

The by-election is likely to take place in four constituencies- Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar constituencies in the state. By-elections to these constituencies were necessitated following the resignation of three BJP MLAs and the recent demise of CPI(M) legislator Ramendra Chandra Debnath.

The June 23 by-election in the state is dubbed as a litmus test for the political parties ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state. The forthcoming by-election to these constituencies is also going to be challenging for the ruling BJP considering the infighting in the rank and file of the saffron party.

The BJP that came to power in Tripura in 2018 routing a 25-year-old Left rule in the state had effected a change of guard earlier this month due to rising infighting in the party. In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP had won 36 seats in 2018 and the IPFT eight, while the CPI(M), secured 16 seats.

In the forthcoming byelections, CPI(M) and Congress are not likely to forge an alliance and will contest the seats on their own. CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the party would not forge any alliance with any other party in the by-elections.

Political observers stated that three seats including Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar (SC) assembly constituencies are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is June 9 and the counting of votes will be done on June 26.